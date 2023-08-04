The Yuba County Board of Education selected Rob Gregor, the former director of wellness for Marysville Joint Unified School District, as its finalist for the superintendent position with the Yuba County Office of Education during a special board meeting on Thursday.
During Thursday’s meeting, the board conducted interviews with the four candidates who were chosen from a broader pool of hopefuls to fill the vacancy left by former Yuba County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francisco Reveles, who announced his retirement in May.
Amy Nore, community engagement and emergency response administrator with the Yuba County Office of Education, said Gregor would be officially appointed on Aug. 9 during a board meeting.
The position opened up after Reveles announced in late May his plans to retire at the end of June. Reveles previously said that he would appoint Assistant Superintendent Bobbi Abold as the new Deputy Superintendent until a successor was named.
“I cannot begin to express my deepest respect and admiration that I have developed over the years for each of you,” Reveles previously said in a statement. “I thank you for the opportunity to have worked closely with each of your agencies and organizations, and to have learned so much from each of you about the meaning of true and responsive leadership.”
Reveles’ retirement announcement came almost exactly one year after being reelected as county superintendent in the 2022 primary election where he defeated Anna M. Meyerpeter-Newman with 55.55% of the vote. He was originally appointed to his position in 2016 and also won reelection in 2018, the Appeal previously reported.
During his time as Superintendent of Schools, Reveles served as the primary conduit between schools and local, state and national government agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also worked to develop a Master Plan highlighting Career Technical Education and Adult Education opportunities within Yuba County.
Reveles previously said one of his accomplishments since taking his position at the Yuba County Office of Education was the “implementation of a regional disaster notification and response system for all Yuba County schools in close collaboration with Yuba County’s Office of Emergency Services.”
With more than 40 years of experience as an educator, Reveles has worked at a state and national level as a researcher focused on strategies for educating children living in at-risk environments, the Appeal previously reported. He has also served as past chair of the Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council and as a senior research associate at the Center for Delinquency and Crime Policy Studies.