​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The Yuba County Board of Education selected Rob Gregor, the former director of wellness for Marysville Joint Unified School District, as its finalist for the superintendent position with the Yuba County Office of Education during a special board meeting on Thursday.

During Thursday’s meeting, the board conducted interviews with the four candidates who were chosen from a broader pool of hopefuls to fill the vacancy left by former Yuba County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francisco Reveles, who announced his retirement in May. 

