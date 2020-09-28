A Gridley man was arrested in connection to multiple burglaries at the Princeton Post Office.
According to Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell, there have been three separate burglaries at the post office in September, during which several post office boxes were damaged and large amounts of mail were taken.
The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Unit was assigned to the case to conduct surveillance of the facility, said Bradwell, and were able to acquire enough information to identify Joshua Pelfrey, 41, as a suspect.
The detectives obtained a search warrant and, along with members of the Colusa County Task Force and the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of W Liberty Road in Gridley on Sept. 24.
“While serving the warrant at the residence the investigators located a large amount of mail belonging to victims from the Princeton Post Office burglaries,” said Bradwell.
According to Bradwell, investigators located mail belonging to victims from Oroville, Gridley, Live Oak and Yuba City in addition to mail belonging to victims in the Colusa area – including several addresses on River Road.
Methamphetamine, firearms and other items related to the investigation were also seized while conducting the search, said Bradwell. He also had two felony warrants at the time of his arrest.
Pelfrey was charged with burglary and identity theft and booked into the Colusa County Jail with bail set at $85,000.
Bradwell said additional charges will be recommended in Butte County for possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property and forgery.
“The victims related to the investigation will be contacted as the detectives process the evidence and follow additional leads,” said Bradwell.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 458-0200.