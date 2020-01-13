A Gridley man was sentenced in Sutter County Superior Court Monday to 80 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of the murder of a Yuba City man in May 2019.
Jesus E. Perez, 39, was sentenced for five counts related to the first-degree murder of Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61, along with additional time to be served for fleeing an officer with disregard for the safety of others, and a prior serious felony conviction.
On May 25, 2019, Randhawa’s body was found in an almond orchard in the 11000 block of Myers Road with a gunshot wound to the head.
The courtroom was full of Randhawa’s family members and supporters, who were visibly moved as nine victim impact statements were read aloud to the court. A slideshow of photos of Randhawa and his family and friends was also played for the court.
Statements written by Randhawa’s family members described him as a compassionate, hardworking man, who was dedicated to his faith and family. Many of the statements were read by the victims in person, addressing Perez directly.
“Words cannot express the anger and pain our family has experienced,” said Randhawa’s niece, Bobbie Singh.
A statement was read on behalf of Randhawa’s oldest daughter, Amandeep Randhawa, who doesn’t live in the area. She found out days before her father’s death that she was pregnant with her first child.
“What kind of world is my daughter coming into?” Amandeep Randhawa’s statement asked. “How do I explain to my daughter that bad things happen to good people?”
Defense attorney Roberto Marquez told Judge Susan Green he will be filing a motion to appeal the sentence on Perez’s behalf.
After reading the sentence, Green addressed Randhawa’s family present in court, advising them to let go of the anger, which some expressed in their statements.
“(Paramjit Singh Randhawa) wants you to be happy and enjoy life as a family,” Green said. “I hope today helps you move on with that.”