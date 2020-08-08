A structure fire that started Friday afternoon on French Avenue in Gridley is 100 percent contained, according to a news release from Butte County Cal Fire.
One structure was destroyed with no injuries. Acre count is not known at this time, the release stated.
When firefighters arrived on scene there were flames coming out of multiple second-floor windows of a single-family house. Following a search of the property it was found that no one was inside.
Firefighters immediately knocked down the flames of the French fire and began the overhaul phase, which includes investigating the cause of the blaze.
There were zero evacuations and road closures reported, according to Cal Fire.