A 37-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Gridley over the weekend.
William Dean Tull, of Gridley was identified by police as the victim of Sunday evening’s shooting.
The Gridley Police Department responded to the shooting around 6 p.m. between Magnolia Street and Laurel Street. Tull was found lying on the ground near the railroad tracks with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
He was transported to Orchard Hospital then life-flighted to Enloe Hospital. While lifesaving efforts were performed by Enloe Hospital staff, Tull later died due to the injuries.
The Gridley Police Department said there is no known or identified motive for the shooting at this time. Evidence was obtained from the crime scene and will be processed by the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Forensic Services.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Lt. Ruben Quihuiz at 846-5670.