Two people standing outside a car after a minor injury accident Friday evening were hit by a third car, killing one.
A Gridley woman, Becky Marie Hayes, 54, was killed as she was standing outside the car she’d been in, tending to children in the back of the car. Another passenger was also standing outside the car and received major injuries. The children were not seriously hurt.
Hayes was in a 2014 Chevy Traverse, traveling north on Live Oak Boulevard north of Eager Road around 7:40 p.m., when the car was involved in a minor injury collision, according to the California Highway Patrol report.
The Traverse was disabled and sitting in the southbound lane of Live Oak Boulevard, facing west across the lane. Hayes and another woman got out of the vehicle and were tending to the children, still seated in the Traverse.
A 2012 Equinox driven by a Yuba City man was traveling south toward the women, who were standing outside their vehicle in the roadway. The driver of the Equinox failed to see the women, according to the CHP report, and attempted to turn to the left to go around the vehicle and struck the women.
The other woman was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout with major injuries. The driver of the Equinox, a 77-year-old man, had minor injuries, and an 82-year-old woman who was a passenger was uninjured. One of the children, a four-year-old girl, had “moderate” injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. CHP reported that drugs/alcohol don’t appear to be factors.