A former Yuba County supervisor and current Olivehurst business owner was recently appointed to a state board in charge of protecting California’s levees.
Mary Jane Griego, 62, was appointed to the Central Valley Flood Protection Board on July 7 by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The at-large seat on the board is a two-year appointment.
The Central Valley Flood Protection Board is the state regulatory agency overseeing the state’s levee system. Any time a reclamation district or levee district wants to make improvements or modifications to a levee, the state board has to sign off first.
“I applied for the vacancy,” Griego said. “I was interviewed twice, once by the governor’s appointment secretary and once by the Natural Resources Agency; they wanted to know my experience. I felt I did a good job. These are very special appointments that aren’t easily handed out.”
Griego has owned and operated Duke’s Diner in Olivehurst since 2012. She served as a Yuba County supervisor from 2001 to 2017. For the past three years, she’s worked for Congressman John Garamendi’s office and as a director on the Olivehurst Public Utility District board. In order to take the job on the state board, Griego had to leave her job as a senior district representative for Garamendi.
“I want to take my 16 years of experience from here and share it with other board members from other jurisdictions, especially those that are from rural areas, which often struggle with getting to a 100-year or 200-year level of flood protection,” Griego said. “We did some really creative things here in Yuba County and maybe sharing those experiences will help other jurisdictions with their issues.”
As a Yuba County supervisor, she was also a founding member of the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority, which has contributed to hundreds of millions of dollars worth of levee improvements in Yuba County.
“I was able to get hands-on experience at Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority while working with levee districts and reclamation districts,” Griego said. “I saw what really happens when you make sound levees and how the investments you make in your community results in public safety. It is also connected to economic development. Public safety is the very basis of infrastructure.”
Her time on the board will officially start next week after Griego is administered the oath of office. Griego said she likes staying busy and feels a sense of responsibility to serve considering the community has invested their time and money in providing her with valuable experiences during her time in a public service.
“I think I have every form of government covered,” she said. “I look at things differently. I can’t roll through a town and enjoy the ambience. I pick it apart and find what unique pieces make a town special. It’s kind of like a curse, but I just simply can’t enjoy, I have to find out why I enjoy something.”
Griego will be paid $50,497 for her work on the board. The seven board members meet monthly for workshops and committee work, in addition to regular meetings.