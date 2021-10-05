The Sutter Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Draft has been made available for public comment through Nov. 12.
Nine Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) of Sutter Groundwater Subbasin have been preparing a groundwater sustainability plan (GSP) in response to the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). The plan is expected to be completed by the end of the year and adopted prior to the regulatory deadline of Jan. 31, 2022, according to a press release from the Sutter Subbasin.
The nine agencies include: the Sutter County Groundwater Sustainability Agency, the Butte Water District GSA, the Live Oak GSA, the Sutter Extension Water District GSA, the Sutter Community Services District GSA, the Yuba City GSA, the Reclamation District 70 GSA, the Reclamation District 1660 GSA, and the Reclamation District 1500 GSA.
“The Sutter Subbasin is generally in very good shape with respect to sustainable groundwater,” Sutter County public information officer Chuck Smith said in an email. “The biggest concern is protecting groundwater quality.”
SGMA passed in 2014 and was enacted in 2015 with the goal of ensuring the long-term sustainable management of the state’s groundwater resources. The act requires agencies throughout California to meet certain requirements, including forming GSAs, developing GSPs and achieving sustainable conditions within 20 years. Those conditions are defined by six basin-specific sustainable management criteria, according to Smith.
The criteria regarding seawater intrusion does not apply to the Sutter Subbasin. The other five criteria are included in the GSP that establishes a representative monitoring network through which data has and will continue to be collected and compared to two sets of numerical criteria called minimum thresholds (MT) and measurable objectives (MO).
At each monitored location, the MO defines where the Sutter Subbasin wants the groundwater level to be and the MT sets the levels at which significant and unreasonable undesirable impacts could occur.
“The preparation of the GSP is being funded by a combination of state grant funding and funding supplied by the nine GSAs in the subbasin and funding supplied by five other contributing partners,” Smith said. “Funding for plan implementation is currently being determined.”
After the public comment period, any comments will be logged and changes to the plan will be considered. The GSP will then be finalized and adopted individually by the nine GSAs. Once adopted, the GSP will be submitted to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) prior to Jan. 31, 2022. DWR will then post the document for a 75-day public review period.
“DWR will also be required to review and approve the GSP during the two years that follow,” Smith said.”Once the GSP has been submitted, the GSAs will begin implementing the plan.”
A public workshop on the public draft GSP will be held on Oct. 19 from 4-6 p.m. To join the meeting, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/214694605. You can also dial in at +1 (408) 650-3123 and use access code 214-694-605.
The draft plan is available to view at www.suttersubbasin.org and comments can be submitted to info@suttersubbasin.org.