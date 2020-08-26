A group of Yuba County residents associated with the Keep 70 Safe Committee filed a lawsuit against Caltrans in federal court last week alleging the state department violated environmental laws in its planning for the Highway 70 continuous passing lanes project.
The lawsuit, filed Aug. 20 in the U.S. District Court – Eastern District of California, temporarily halts the five-lane project – two lanes in both directions in addition to a continuous two-way left-turn lane – until either Caltrans and the group come to a resolution or a court decision is handed down.
The lawsuit alleges that Caltrans violated the California Environmental Quality Act and National Environmental Policy Act in approving the project. In the lawsuit, they allege the environmental impact report (EIR) for the project does not comply with CEQA; that Caltrans adopted findings that did not have substantial evidence to support them; that the state department’s notice of determination was invalid; that changes made to the EIR/environmental assessment were not properly recirculated for public comment; and that the documents failed to adequately analyze and mitigate the project’s environmental impacts.
Pamela Warmack, chair of the Keep 70 Safe Committee, said Caltrans’ EIR improperly segmented the project by looking at only two segments through District 10 rather than considering the whole of the project, or all seven segments, in its assessment.
“By looking at the whole of the action, you would’ve seen in the document what the impacts of the project are from where it starts in Butte County to the city of Marysville, rather than just a 9.6 mile stretch,” Warmack said. “Our argument is that it all matters.”
Warmack said Butte County’s population is predicted to grow anywhere from 90-110 percent by 2040, and while the continuous passing lane project would essentially expand Highway 70 to five lanes, it doesn’t account for how the city of Marysville would handle the additional traffic that comes along with it.
A traffic consultant hired by the committee estimates that the project would bring an additional 5,000 vehicles per day through the area. Another concern is greenhouse gas emissions brought about by the additional traffic, which the group’s consultants estimate would increase carbon dioxide levels by 4,000 metric tons per year.
“Our traffic expert estimates that instead of the planned project decreasing accidents, it would likely increase them by 10 percent, so for us it’s a matter of safety, not only for the residents and businesses here but for anyone traveling the roadway,” Warmack said.
Caltrans District 3 public information officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan said the lawsuit only halts the continuous passing lanes project, though the state department’s Highway 70 Safety Improvement Project between Laurellen Road and the South Honcut Creek Bridge – widening of road’s shoulders, a continuous two-way left-turn lane, and truck acceleration and deceleration lanes, among other improvements – is still moving forward as planned.
“At this time, Caltrans is not commenting on the pending litigation,” Mohtes-Chan said.
Ultimately, Warmack said, the committee’s hope is for Caltrans to go back to the drawing board and include plans for a bypass around the District 10 area and Marysville. She used the town of Lincoln as an example of the benefits a bypass can bring to a downtown and its surrounding areas.
“If we want drivers to be safe, if we want our town to flourish, Caltrans must build a bypass around Marysville and District 10,” Warmack said. “People cannot be safe traveling at high rates of speed on a multi-lane roadway past 200 access points, with slow-moving large trucks and ag equipment. People cannot be healthy and happy, and businesses cannot prosper in a smog-filled, traffic-congested town.”