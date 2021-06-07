To pay respect to one of the nation’s most patriotic symbols – the American flag – the American Legion Stephen M. Brammer Post 705 will host a flag retirement ceremony at the Sutter Cemetery on June 14.
Ryan Aday, first vice commander for American Legion Post 705, Yuba City, said a flag retirement ceremony is a means of disposing of unserviceable flags in a respectful and dignified manner.
The ceremony, which has been a long-standing tradition of American Legion posts since 1937, will be held on Monday, June 14 at 9 a.m. Aday said organizers are hoping to make it an annual event.
“This will be the largest flag retirement ceremony our area has ever seen and we hope to have it grow each year,” said Aday.
Post 705 has coordinated with Beale Air Force Base officials, several local Lions Clubs, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Yuba City Fire and Sutter Fire departments and various other organizations to facilitate the event. The public is invited to attend.
“People will be able to ask questions before and after the ceremony and learn more about how and why it is important to honor our flag,” said Aday.
During the ceremony, a color guard from Beale AFB will be posting the colors, said Aday, and a detachment from Post 705 will be performing a rifle salute in addition to a bugler performing “To the Colors.”
“Assemblyman James Gallagher will be speaking as well as the young man who made this all possible,” said Aday.
According to Aday, Post 705 was approached by Brandon Knox, an Eagle Scout from Sutter, a little over a year ago with an idea for his Eagle Scout project.
“He asked if he built four drop-off boxes, would we be willing to collect the flags and maintain them,” said Aday.
The local American Legion post agreed and have since collected more than 900 flags, according to Aday, and the number continues to grow by the day.
“Brandon’s hard work inspired us to make this event as large as possible,” said Aday. “But also, after watching all the division and discord that has been going on we thought it was time to remind the members of our community of how and why we honor our flag. It is time to remind folks that this flag belongs to all of us. Not just me, not just you, but to all Americans. A lot of people have either forgotten or just do not realize that since its adoption in 1777 this banner has gone into every battle we have ever fought. It has been placed on the moon. And has been carried down to the deepest depths of our oceans. This flag is part of our heritage and our future. Our goal is to simply remind folks as to why we honor our flag and how it honors us.”
Additional flags collected by local agencies are expected to be included in the ceremony as well.
Aday said the community can also get involved by dropping off any of their unserviceable flags at any of the local drop-off locations.
Flags can be dropped off at the following locations:
– Sutter County Cemetery, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
– Grange Co-Op, 1262 Stabler Lane, Yuba City, everyday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
– New Earth Market, 1475 Tharp Road, Yuba City, everyday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
– The Sutter County Elections Office, 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact American Legion Post 705 at 671-4652.