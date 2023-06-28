The Yuba Feather Community Services Corporation (YFCS) was founded in 1974 as a nonprofit organization geared toward health care, fire and safety, and recreational opportunities for Yuba County and the adjacent counties of Butte and Plumas.
Since then, this group has been charged with stewarding 40 acres of land near Brownsville known as Ponderosa Park. This compound is split into two locations that collectively host a community center, amphitheater, two baseball diamonds, a tennis court, park, walking trails, and more.
Last year, YFCS member and nurse practitioner Tawnya Hoffman was inspired to start hosting free entertainment nights, including concerts, at Mountains Top Coffee Shop & Event Center in Brownsville.
This volunteer-run coffee shop is one of YFCS’s primary community outreach programs meant to generate income and gives locals a place to unwind and connect. The shop also trains local youth in food service and barista skills, helping prepare them for job marketability outside of high school.
Hoffman is also the director of the coffee shop and wife to one of the organization’s founders, William Hoffman, the first doctor to ever serve the Brownsville community.
“She just wanted to help the youth and the community in any way possible,” said Ann Plumb, current president of YFCS. “The concerts are a pretty good time. I like to just go there and sit down and listen.”
“The weekly music is terrific and the comedy show from San Francisco last Friday was great,” added William Hoffman.
Since June 9, Mountains Top Coffee has been holding open mic events, free concerts, and the occasional comedy night every Friday evening from 4-8 p.m. Additionally, guests can purchase a $10 dinner which includes a house-made salad and a brick oven pizza cooked to order. Beer, wine, soda, ice cream, and, of course, coffee will also be available for purchase.
This program will continue through Oct. 6, and is likely to appear next summer according to volunteer schedules.
Mountains Top Coffee Shop & Event Center is located at 16911 Willow Glen Rd. in Brownsville. For more information, call 530-207-3921 or visit yubafeathercommunitiesservices.org.