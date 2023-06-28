The Yuba Feather Community Services Corporation (YFCS) was founded in 1974 as a nonprofit organization geared toward health care, fire and safety, and recreational opportunities for Yuba County and the adjacent counties of Butte and Plumas.

Since then, this group has been charged with stewarding 40 acres of land near Brownsville known as Ponderosa Park. This compound is split into two locations that collectively host a community center, amphitheater, two baseball diamonds, a tennis court, park, walking trails, and more. 

