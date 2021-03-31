The Rebuild Paradise Foundation and Valley Contractors Exchange recently launched a free online tool intended to help those looking to rebuild after a devastating wildfire connect with contractors that can perform the work.
The Home Builders Resource Connection Online Plan Room was established in response to wildfires that devastated Butte County in 2018 and 2020. Executive Director Amy Rohrer said the tool can be used for people looking to build homes throughout much of the north state.
“Our membership covers Yuba and Sutter counties, in addition to Butte, Plumas and Glenn,” Rohrer said.
The Contractors State License Board recommends homeowners obtain three bids from licensed contractors for any work that costs more than $500 in labor and materials.
“We know that there are qualified licensed contractors willing and eager to take on clients. In talking with homeowners, we hear they are having a hard time finding a general contractor or subcontractors. This Online Plan Room is intended to connect those resources in one spot,” Rohrer said in a press release.
To post a project, homeowners can email their building plans to planroom@vceonline.com and specify which trades they would like to receive bids on, as well as a date they would like those bids submitted and contact information for questions. Valley Contractors Exchange will post the project to the online resource at vceonline.com/hbrc/ and notify their members that are licensed to perform that work there is a new job waiting for them to bid on. Contractors would then be able to view that project online and put an estimate together for the homeowner.
For more information, contact the Valley Contractors Exchange at 343-1981.