Growing Yuba-Sutter: YSAC partners with local organizations on tree-planting project

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read said there are many benefits to a tree, in addition to the shade component.
“Ultimately (it’s) the shade but then (there’s) the oxygen-giving component,” Read said. “They recycle CO2 and give off oxygen and it helps greenhouse gas emission reductions. Every tree you plant processes a certain amount of carbon dioxide.”
Read’s team at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture partnered with several organizations, including SAYLove and Botanica Landscapes in Yuba City, to plant 27 trees on Saturday at Yuba College’s Marysville campus off North Beale Road and complete an overall goal of 70 trees planted throughout three sites in South Yuba County.
Read said the three sites where trees were planted were Lindhurst High School, American Legion on Feather River Boulevard and Yuba College’s Marysville campus.
The trees were the byproduct of a grant from California ReLeaf, which works across the state with community-based groups that each contribute to the growth of cities and protection of the environment moving forward.
Read said none of the 70 trees planted across the three sites were ones that require a lot of water.
He said the trees used are ones that can live in hot, drought conditions like Yuba-Sutter.
Most of the trees planted at Yuba College, Read said, were pine and coniferous with a few oak trees thrown in.
With the help of Botanica Landscapes, Read’s team and a contingent from SAYLove planted 27 trees along the west parking lot of Yuba College.
Sam Heredia, project manager at Botanica Landscapes, said in about five years most of the freshly-planted trees will reach as high as 20 feet – with a few set for an approximate growth rate of 30 feet.
It’s a complicated process, Heredia said, that starts with digging a 36-inch hole that is 24-inches deep to allow for not only the base of the tree but loose dirt and fertilizer tablets.
Heredia said the loose dirt provides a foundation for the tree to soak up the nutrients to grow.
Heredia and his team provided the knowledge to each of the volunteers to successfully plant the trees at Yuba College and complete a two-year process.
Read said the project began last year when he brought in an arborist to plan out what trees would be used and where exactly they would be planted.
The sites picked, Read said, were all public areas that are used by a large number of people.
Read said the project could be expanded to allow more sites to receive trees in the future.
Restoration grant programs like California ReLeaf were created following the passing of Prop 68 by California voters in 2018, according to a news release from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
With the help of programs like California ReLeaf, communities like Olivehurst and in South Yuba County can adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change, the release stated.
SAYLove volunteers came out to Yuba College as a part of the group’s monthly clean-up event that focuses on a different area of Yuba-Sutter.
SAYLove meets on the last Saturday each month at four different locations beginning at 7:30 a.m.
The four locations are 1104 J St. in Marysville, 4902 Powerline Rd. in Olivehurst, 600 North George Washington Blvd. in Yuba City and East Nicolaus High School.