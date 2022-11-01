Growing Yuba-Sutter: YSAC partners with local organizations on tree-planting project

Volunteers with SAYLove planted 27 trees at Yuba College’s Marysville campus Saturday to complete a two-year project that included 70 new trees in South Yuba County.

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read said there are many benefits to a tree, in addition to the shade component.

“Ultimately (it’s) the shade but then (there’s) the oxygen-giving component,” Read said. “They recycle CO2 and give off oxygen and it helps greenhouse gas emission reductions. Every tree you plant processes a certain amount of carbon dioxide.” 

