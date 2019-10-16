Led by former professional racer and promoter Gordon Tom, the GT Challenge returns to historic Marysville for the fourth year on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in old Chinatown on 1st and C Streets, involves five teams building and racing adult tricycles.
The format consists of five separate heats and a final race, with the highest score of the day winning the pink slips for the tricycles.
The event is open to the public.
Tom is a Chinatown native who organized the first GT challenge race in 1986 in his hometown.