Yuba-Sutter election offices were busy this week collecting vote-by-mail ballots and answering any last-minute questions voters had ahead of the 2020 Presidential Primary Election on Tuesday.
“(Vote by mail ballots have) been coming in very slowly, but things started picking up within the last day,” said Yuba County Clerk-Recorder Terry Hansen on Friday. “If they haven’t gotten them in yet, they can still submit them by mail or at their polling location on the day of the election. We encourage them to drop them off at our drop box at the government center.”
On Saturday, election officials expected to begin processing the ballots they had already received, which will make up the initial results released on election night.
Yuba County sent out more than 26,000 vote-by-mail ballots and received about 6,000 ballots as of Friday morning. Sutter County sent out 39,000 vote-by-mail ballots this election and had collected a little over 10,000 as of Friday morning.
Vote-by-mail ballots sent in on election day must be postmarked by 8 p.m. and received by the election’s office by Friday in order to be counted.
Polling locations open on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org/elections or www.yuba.org/departments/elections.
Here’s a look at what Yuba-Sutter voters can expect to see on the ballot.
Candidate races
Local voters will have a variety of local, state and federal races to choose from on Tuesday.
At the federal level, the U.S. representative seat (District 3) is up for election. Incumbent John Garamendi is running against Tamika Hamilton and Sean Feucht.
As for state races, the State Assembly District 3 position is also up for grabs. Incumbent James Gallagher is running against James Hanson.
Yuba County voters have multiple races to consider.
Running for the available superior court judge seat are candidates Terry Spies and Melanie Bendorf.
For the District 2 (Marysville) county supervisor position, incumbent Mike Leahy is running against Stephen Heter and Don Blaser. In District 3 (Olivehurst), incumbent Doug Lofton is running against Seth Fuhrer. For the District 4 (Wheatland/Plumas Lake) race, incumbent Gary Bradford is running against Joe Henderson.
An at-large seat on the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors is also up for election. Incumbent Charlie Mathews is running against John Nicoletti.
In Sutter County, three seats on the Board of Supervisors will be on the ballot.
In District 1 (north Sutter County), incumbent Ron Sullenger is running against Nick Micheli. For the District 4 (southwest Yuba City) race, candidates include Karm Bains, Stacy Brookman and Tej Maan. For the District 5 (south Sutter County) seat, incumbent Mat Conant is running against John Buckland and Sarb Thiara.
Local measures
All Yuba-Sutter voters will have an opportunity to vote on Measure C, which is a Yuba Community College District bond measure that, if approved by at least 55 percent of voters, would allow the district to issue $228.4 million in bonds to repair, modernize and construct classrooms/buildings for career/technical education at Yuba and Woodland Colleges and Colusa, Lake and Sutter County campuses including nursing/health care, fire/police and agricultural technology.
Proponents argue a “Yes” vote will allow the college district to become an even more effective job training and education center while building in taxpayer protections to ensure tax dollars are spent prudently and wisely.
Opponents argue local taxpayers are already paying on four Yuba College School bonds, and that the 31-item project list for Measure C is extremely general in nature.
They say while the district spans several counties around the region, property owners in Sutter, Yuba and Colusa counties will be paying the lion’s share of the bond.
Some Yuba County voters could also see two local school bond measures on the ballot, depending on their precincts.
Measure M, which is a Plumas Lake Elementary School District bond measure, would allow the district to issue up to $30 million in bonds to help construct a new middle school on pre-purchased land to serve a growing student population with space for science, technology, math, art, music and sports.
It must be approved by two-thirds of voters within the district to pass.
Proponents argue the district needs a fourth school due to continued growth in the community. As its existing schools are reaching capacity, Measure M would provide for a dedicated middle school and would allow Riverside Meadows Intermediate School to return to the K-5 school it was originally designed to be.
No arguments against Measure M were filed with the county.
Measure L, which is a Wheatland Union High School District bond measure, would allow the district to issue $16.5 million in bonds to improve Wheatland Union High School by repairing leaky roofs, modernizing outdated classrooms and facilities, upgrade deteriorating plumbing, and construct a science classroom building.
Proponents argue the high school has antiquated classrooms and facilities that need upgrades to meet 21st century standards.
They say Measure L upgrades and renovates classroom restrooms and school facilities, improves education of students, and maintains the quality of the community.
No arguments against Measure L were filed with the county.
State proposition
Across the state, voters will also be deciding on Proposition 13, which would authorize $15 billion in state general obligation bonds for construction and modernization of public education facilities.
A “Yes” vote would allow the state to sell the bonds to fund the school projects; allow school districts and community college districts to issue more local bonds; and school districts would have new limits on their ability to levy developer fees.
A “No” vote would mean the state couldn’t sell the bonds, and it would prevent the state from making changes to school districts’ and community college districts’ existing local borrowing limits or the existing rules for school districts to levy developer fees.
Proponents of the proposition argue Prop 13 would fund essential repairs to make California public schools safer and healthier – including removal of toxic mold and asbestos from aging classrooms; increase the number of school nurse facilities; cleaner drinking water and make fire and earthquake safety upgrades.
Opponents argue the measure authorizes $15 billion in borrowing, which would cost taxpayers $27 billion including interest.
They say borrowing is nearly twice as expensive as paying for school construction from the regular budget, which has a $21 billion surplus.