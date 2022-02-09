The opening of Habit Burger in Marysville marks the second restaurant to open its doors this month in the city.
Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum credited the city council and city staff with what the city said was the second new business to open its doors in Marysville over the past eight days.
“It’s undeniable that we on the City Council together with city management and staff have created an environment to help businesses thrive in Marysville. Our mission is to continue to maintain circumstances that encourage momentum and progress,” Branscum said in a statement. “On behalf of the City Council, we welcome Habit Burger to Marysville and wish them immense success.”
The new Habit Burger is located at 723 E St. in Marysville and is open for dine-in and to-go orders from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“A progressive, business-friendly city, Marysville is an ideal location for Habit Burger to open their newest location,” Michael Janik, manager of the Marysville location, said in a statement. “We are excited to meet our new neighbors in the coming weeks and invite everyone to stop by and try our delicious burgers and sandwiches.”