As part of the governor’s efforts to create more affordable housing options in California, Habitat for Humanity Yuba/Sutter was the recipient of more than $7 million in grant funding to develop a project intended for families in Olivehurst, officials said.
According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, about “58 communities across California were awarded more than $825.5 million to build 9,550 homes as part of a new funding approval process that eliminates the need for a developer to submit multiple applications.” That funding includes about $700 million for multifamily development and $125 million for infill development.
In total, the funding is intended to benefit an estimated 187,500 people over the total lifetime of all projects combined.
“As we demand more housing to be built at the local level, it is incumbent upon the state to reimagine and modernize our own approval process,” Newsom said in a statement. “State applications that were once redundant, and overly bureaucratic are now streamlined to ensure projects are not stalled in an endless bureaucracy that favored process over production.”
Included in the new funding is a Habitat for Humanity Yuba/Sutter project that is slated to be built in Olivehurst. Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba/Sutter, said the nonprofit received an Infill Infrastructure Grant worth $7,470,100.
Money from the grant will go toward the development of a 124-unit affordable “Multi-Family Housing Project” on 2nd Avenue and Chestnut Road in Olivehurst. Hale said the grant won't cover the full costs of the project, but will cover the first phase of its development.
“The money will be used to make improvements on site and to upgrade area infrastructure,” Hale said in an email on Friday. “We will leverage the additional funding needed as this will likely be a $28 million project when fully completed.”
Hale said the Yuba County Community Development & Services Agency, Thurmond Consulting and the team at Habitat “all put in work to make this funding happen.”
The design work for the housing project is already underway, Hale said, with hopes that the infrastructure work will begin this summer.
“This Infill Infrastructure Grant funding will be used to complete the design, engineering, architecture, underground, utilities, storm water drainage, sidewalks, roadways, parking areas, landscaping, masonry walls, decorative fencing, cameras, parks, fiber optics and prep the site for the apartment structures,” Hale said. “We will also use the funding award to leverage tax credit financing to complete the balance of work.”
Hale said he expected construction on the actual housing project to begin next spring and be completed by the end of summer or fall in 2024. He also said additional funding for the project could come through “Tax Credit Financing or potentially CalHome.”
As the project nears completion, Hale said Habitat will make an announcement to the community and start collecting applications for those interested in living in the complex that is specifically for families. He said Habitat also will send notices to people already on waiting lists for other related sites.
Hale said families who will benefit from this project will typically have a median income of around 50% of the area’s average, though the actual range can go from 30% to 80%. Habitat will develop, own and manage the site, he said.
“We have hired Hilbers Construction to oversee and complete the site work and Thurmond Consulting who will be managing the grant work for this project,” Hale said.
Along with the anticipated family housing project in Olivehurst, Habitat is nearing completion on two other projects.
One is a “smaller facility” in Live Oak that will “focus on low-income vulnerable individuals,” Hale said. The other is a “Homekey site in Orland in which we are building a 33-unit apartment complex with supportive services center.”
Hale said both projects will be completed in April.
“We also have two current facilities we purchased and remodeled through Homekey and Community Development Block Grant Funding,” Hale said. “One is a 63-unit site in Sutter County called Harmony Village and a 61-unit site in Linda called Prosperity Village.”
According to the governor’s office, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) in 2022 “combined state-funded multifamily housing programs to make them accessible to more communities, more equitable in serving the lowest-income Californians, and more targeted toward achieving better outcomes in health, climate, and household stability.”
HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez praised the effort.
“California continues to advance our commitment to building 2.5 million homes – with one million affordable homes – by 2030, as outlined in our Statewide Housing Plan,” Velasquez said in a statement. “Our simple approach to funding helps us accelerate much-needed construction and ensure the lowest-income Californians have access to quality homes near jobs, transit, schools, and other necessities that will make our communities more inclusive for decades to come.”