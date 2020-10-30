Today is the day: ghosts and ghouls may be seen wandering the streets and jack-o’-lanterns can be seen glowing on porches.
And in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, there are a number of community events for people to attend. Here’s what people can expect:
– The Teegarden Event Center is hosting haunted house tours along with other events.
Three floors make it possible to have lighter scenes for the faint hearted as well as the “dreaded basement of fright.”
Due to COVID-19, masks are required inside the house (Halloween masks are not accepted as facial coverings).
Haunted house tours are taking place today from 7-10 p.m.
There is an entrance fee of $15 and $5 for children under the age of 10.
Zombies will also come alive to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” throughout the night – performances take place every half hour between 7 and 10 p.m. and attendance is free.
Other attractions at the Teegarden Event Center tonight include a pumpkin contest at 6 p.m. and costume contest at 6:30 p.m. The three best costumes will receive gift cards for downtown restaurants.
Attendance is free for both contests and all ages are invited to participate.
The Teegarden Event Center is located at 731 Plumas St., Yuba City.
For more information on the events, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– The Yuba City Downtown Business Association will sponsor a safe zone for trick or treaters on downtown Plumas Street that follows state requirements from 4-6 p.m. on Halloween.
– Scarysville will take place on D Street between Third and Sixth streets in downtown Marysville tonight.
Stacey Lego, event organizer and children’s pastor at The Point, a local church, said the event will run from 5-7 p.m. and will feature live music, hot dogs from the Kiwanis Club, games, trunk-or-treat, a scavenger hunt and businesses will be open for trick-or-treating.
She said they’re asking attendees to wear masks and socially distance as much as possible.
– The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office will host a drive-through trunk or treat today from 6-9 p.m. at the sheriff’s office, 1077 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– The Sutter County Library will host a treat bag giveaway from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Halloween. Bags with books and prizes will be available ages 1-17 via curbside pickup. Children are not required to be present and people are asked to call 822-7137 when they arrive.
– Sutter Community Church will host a free trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. at 2900 Acacia Ave., Sutter, on Saturday.
– Crossroads Community Church will host a Harvest Festival for kids tonight from 6-9 p.m. at 445 B St., Yuba City. The free event will include candy, prizes, carnival booths, hayride and weiner roast, inflatable games, cotton candy, popcorn, sodas, face painting and more. For more information, call 751-9168.
– The Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host the second annual “Puptoberfest” at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be a drive-up/walk-up format and masks will be required. Donations are also appreciated. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa County Animal Shelter.
For more information, message Puptoberfest Colusa County on Facebook or email puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.
– Truck-or-Treat events will take place in both Williams and Colusa tonight.
The Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth St., Williams, will be handing out pre-packaged treats from socially distanced, decorated trucks from 4-6:30 p.m. There will also be facepainting.
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, will be handing out treats from 3-6 p.m. Parking lot guards will be on scene to safety escort families across the parking lot. Masks, gloves and social distancing may be required. For more information, call 458-5525 or email info@colusachamber.org.
– Alsco-Geyer Ace Hardware, 600 Fifth St., Arbuckle, will host an inaugural Halloween Drive-Through event from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday in memory of store owner Doris Geyer. For more information, call 476-3003.
– The Stonyrose Heritage Society will host a “Halloween Bash Extravaganza” at the Stonyford Town Hall, 229 Market St., Stonyford, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The event will include crafts, food, music, games, candy, a costume contest and a spooky skeleton parade. For more information, visit the Stonyrose Heritage Society’s Facebook page.
– Rocco’s Bar and Grill, 546 Market St., Colusa, will host a Halloween Mask Parking Lot Party, featuring music by Chad Bushnell, starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and wear a decorative mask. For more information, call 458-8646.