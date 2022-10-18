Yuba Sutter Marketplace will be hosting several Halloween-themed events this Saturday near Journeys and DeVons Jewelry inside the mall.
The itinerary includes pumpkin decorating, a childrens costume contest, and announcements for this year’s scarecrow building winners.
Pumpkin decorating and the costume contest will be available during two separate sessions in the afternoon. The first will run from 12:30-1:30 p.m., and the second from 2-3 p.m. The costume contests will be divided into two separate age groups: infant to age five, and ages six through 10. One costume contest will be held per session at a quarter past the scheduled start time (12:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.). First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for each age group.
The Sanderson Sisters, characters from the movie “Hocus Pocus,” will be in attendance to oversee the event and costume contests. These are character actors, not the celebrity actors from the movie.
Winners of the “Build Your Own Scarecrow Contest” will be announced following the final costume contest. These scarecrows are currently on display, with voting open to the public, in the north court area near JCPenney and Zumiez.
Registration for the pumpkin decorating and costume contest can be done online by visiting tinyurl.com/asp33nap. Advance registration is required as space is limited. Registration costs $10 per family or party of five. One ticket will be given to each family or group of five. Each ticket includes participation in the children’s costume contest, three pumpkins, and decorative materials to use on them. Those with larger families or parties greater than five can purchase extra tickets accordingly.
Tickets are not required to watch the announcements of the scarecrow contest.
The Yuba Sutter Marketplace is located at 1215 Colusa Ave. in Yuba City. For more information, visit shopyubasuttermarketplace.com or follow on Facebook.