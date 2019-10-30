Whether it’s trick-or-treating for Halloween or attending a church service for harvest, there’s an abundance of events for Yuba-Sutter residents to attend Thursday.
Here’s a roundup:
– Downtown Marysville will transform into “Scarysville” from 5-7 p.m. on D Street between Third and Fifth streets. There will be free hot dogs for kids, face painting, candy, a live band and more.
– Yuba County Library will host Trick-or-Treat Pumpkin Hunt from noon-5:45 p.m. Paper pumpkins will be hidden in the children’s section of the library. Children up to seniors in high school can search for the pumpkins and after they find them they can can exchange them at the front desk for a prize.
“It’s something special and free for the kids to do,” said Leah Madsen, a library technician.
– Yuba Sutter Mall will also host “Safe and Sane Trick-or Treat.” Participating retailers will be handing out candy to children ages 12 and under until candy runs out. For more information visit shopyubasuttermall.com.
– “We’re giving out free 4oz yogurt to all kids 10 and under who come in wearing their costume,” said Katelyn Hampton, the owner of Janyo Frozen Yogurt in Yuba City. They will host their annual JanyoWeen event from 10 a.m.- 10 p.m at 1520 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
– A celebration of the fall season will happen at Calvary Christian Center in Marysville for their 2019 Harvest Festival and “trunk-or-treat” from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at 1900 Ahern St., Marysville. They welcome the community to join them for family-friendly costumes and a safe environment. There will be a bounce house, games, live, music, food, and more.
– Crossroads community church will also host a harvest festival from 6- 9 p.m. at 445 B St., Marysville.
– Women Alive will host a fellowship at 6 p.m. at Steel House Coffee in Yuba City, followed by a Holy Ghost Party at 1796 Jamie Drive. There will be food, drinks and worship. The guest speaker will be Malisa Ponce. For more information message Ponce on Facebook.