Twenty members of the Hallwood 4-H Club ranging in age from five through 19 boarded a Yuba-Sutter Transit bus with their parents Saturday to spread some Christmas cheer.
Geri Garrick, parent of one of the participating children, said one of the tenets of the club is community service, so the children plan out several activities throughout the year to help out in the community.
“They thought it would be nice to visit seniors during the holiday to raise their spirits, especially since COVID has been so hard for seniors,” said Garrick.
Club leader and transit employee Renick House was able to secure a Yuba-Sutter Transit bus to escort the children around town, said Garrick, so the children set off to brighten spirits around the community.
According to Garrick, the children visited six local senior and adult assisted living facilities including Summerfield Senior Living and the Chestnut Commons in Yuba City and sang a few Christmas carols at each location.
“The kids also had about 100 handmade Christmas cards that the younger children passed out during the caroling,” said Garrick.
Each card included a handwritten holiday message and words of encouragement for the year ahead, said Garrick.
“There were lots of smiles and some tears,” said Garrick. “You could tell they really appreciated it.”
Garrick said the club is always pretty busy with activities such as this and already has plans to volunteer at local animal shelters to help clean and walk the animals. They would also like to join the community group SAYlove during one of its monthly cleanup events.
“These kids are pretty amazing,” said Garrick. “We as parents are lucky to have a group of such self motivated kids.”