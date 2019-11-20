A Hand Up Ministries, a river-bottom program for the homeless, will host its eighth annual “Donation Station” and chili cook-off today.
Director David Holycross, of the Holycross Funeral Home, said he met the leaders of the ministry, Ron and Renee’ Brasier, almost a decade ago and wanted to be a part of their efforts to give back to community members in need. Eight years ago Holycross developed the idea for a donation station, then, he said he added the cook-off a few years later to provide something to eat while people hung out. The event is in the parking lot of the funeral home on the corner of Bridge St. and Plumas.
“There will be people from all walks of life. Some people there to help and others in need,” Holycross said.
“It’s a donation event, but if someone needs something we’re not going to turn them away. Last year someone showed up barefoot and was able to leave with a pair of shoes on their feet. That’s what this is all about.”
Holycross said he’s excited because there is a lot of negativity in the world and this event is a positive that will leave people feeling good about themselves and the community.
Community members will have the opportunity to donate coats, clothing, cash and more to the donation station.
“We won’t be turning down any items,” said Renee’ Brasier, of River Bottom Church. “If we don’t have use for it we’ll find someone who does.”
Brasier said she feels blessed to have someone like Holycross supporting their ministry.
“Hes a brother in Christ. We love his heart and commitment. He’s involved in so much within the community. We don’t know how he finds the time but he always does and it’s a success,” Brasier said.
A few hundred guests are expected to attend throughout the day. The donation station will happen from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a breakfast burrito at 9 a.m. The chili cook-off will happen at 5:30 p.m. and Holycross said he made entry as simple as possible. There are no sign-ups or entry fees-just show up with your chili. The guest judges will be three people from the radio station, The Fish, and vice-mayor, Manny Cardoza. NFL Thursday Night Football will also be on a big screen in the lot.
This event will happen at 486 Bridge St. For more information call 751-7000.