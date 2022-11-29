The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society’s Yuba Sutter Symphony and Chorus will have two Handel’s “Messiah” performances this weekend as part of the annual concert on Sunday in Yuba City.

On Saturday, the symphony and chorus will present Handel’s “Messiah” for children and their families at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Rd. in Yuba City. The performance includes a 45-minute introduction of the text and music of Handel’s “Messiah” for children, organizers said.  

