The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society’s Yuba Sutter Symphony and Chorus will have two Handel’s “Messiah” performances this weekend as part of the annual concert on Sunday in Yuba City.
On Saturday, the symphony and chorus will present Handel’s “Messiah” for children and their families at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Rd. in Yuba City. The performance includes a 45-minute introduction of the text and music of Handel’s “Messiah” for children, organizers said.
“The purpose of the ‘Messiah for Kids’ is to introduce this timeless musical classic to children so that they can begin to know and love this music as much as we already do,” Corey Kersting, conductor of the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society’s Yuba Sutter Symphony, said in a statement.
The Messiah Children’s Choir, directed by Alisan Hastey, will lead the singing of the “Hallelujah Chorus,” organizers said.
On Sunday, the 84th annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will begin at 4 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Prior to the start, pre-concert music will be provided by The Sutter Buttes Brass.
The performance by the chorus and orchestra will be conducted by Kersting. The choral director is Linda Robinson.
“We are very excited to present ‘Messiah’ this year in its normal format following two years of restrictions due to COVID,” Kersting said. “The chorus and orchestra have been working very hard and are ready to share this remarkable music. We invite people to begin the Christmas season by attending this traditional presentation.”
Both performances are free, but donations will be accepted.