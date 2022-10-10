The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society said Monday that rehearsals for the chorus of its 84th annual performance of “Handel’s Messiah” will be held at 7 p.m. every Monday this month and November at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City.

Officials with the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society said new singers and those who have sung before are invited and encouraged to attend the rehearsals.

