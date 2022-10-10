The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society said Monday that rehearsals for the chorus of its 84th annual performance of “Handel’s Messiah” will be held at 7 p.m. every Monday this month and November at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City.
Officials with the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society said new singers and those who have sung before are invited and encouraged to attend the rehearsals.
“Singers are usually high school age or older, but some talented younger singers are also welcome,” officials said. “Rehearsals will continue on Mondays throughout October and November under the direction of Linda Robinson.”
The 84th annual performance of “Handel’s Messiah,” under the direction of Corey Kersting, will take place at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. “Messiah for Kids,” a 45-minute presentation for children and their families, will be presented at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3 at the church in Yuba City.
For more information, visit YSOS.org or call Phil Gardner at 530-671-2029 or Chris Kersting at 530-701-1325.