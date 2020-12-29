Adventist Health/Rideout has made a number of operational changes in recent weeks to account for the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, which has put a strain on available resources at the Yuba-Sutter area’s only hospital.
One of the biggest changes has been postponing elective and non-urgent surgeries, which has been the case for several weeks now. Even more recently, hospital leaders closed selected outpatient services in order to re-deploy staff from those areas to meet the needs of patients.
“Operations is very much tied to staffing, which remains very tight due to the high overall and COVID census,” said Monica Arrowsmith, business development and community well-being executive for Adventist Health/Rideout.
The hospital is currently using its surge capacity beds, including overflow ICU beds, and has received additional staffing resources through agencies and the state, including support from the California National Guard.
“The California National Guard is assisting us in the emergency department and has been for several weeks. We expect to have them through this week and possibly next week,” Arrowsmith said. “They have been extremely helpful as we continue to manage through this surge and we remain grateful for their help.”
In addition to the two National Guard strike teams totaling 18 medics and support personnel, the hospital has also received approximately 40 additional staff (RN’s, LVN’s, Nursing Assistants) from outside agencies and state resources, Arrowsmith said.
Adventist Health and Rideout is continuing to manage its Hospital Incident Command System, with leaders meeting multiple times throughout the day.
Arrowsmith said the number one way members of the public can help frontline workers at this time is by doing what they can to decrease the spread of the virus, including wearing masks while in public, not attending social gatherings and staying home when possible. She said hospital staff is appreciative of the community’s support thus far, especially the meals that the local restaurant community provided earlier this month.
“We are here to serve everyone in this community,” Arrowsmith said. “We encourage people to not delay care if they are concerned about their health. Our physician clinics, our urgent care and our emergency department all remain ready and willing to serve everyone through this pandemic.”