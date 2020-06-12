Hands of Hope, a day service center for those experiencing homelesness, is asking the community for supplies.
Rick Millhollin, executive director for Hands of Hope, said the organizations’ two locations, in Yuba City and Marysville, are in need of donations -- especially the Marysville location.
“We’ve opened our doors back up, we’ve been restrictive because of the stay-at-home order and we weren’t taking in new clients,” Millhollin said. “We’re still not taking out-of-county clients, but we’re seeing the numbers rise again.”
Supplies needed include: hand sanitizer (all sizes), bottled water, non-perishable foods such as protein/granola bars and soup cups, laundry detergent pods/packs (easier to distribute than regular detergent bottles) paper towels and toilet paper.
Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at both centers, 909 Spiva Avenue, Yuba City and 131 F Street, Marysville.