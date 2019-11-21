It’s the season of giving and getting, and local nonprofit Hands of Hope is looking for some of that holiday spirit from residents, with their annual Hands of Hope Turkey Trot 5K run/walk and 10K run scheduled for Saturday at Riverbend Elementary School in Yuba City.
“It’s a great way to support the only day center in the region,” said Rick Millhollin, executive director of Hands of Hope.
Starting in March 2009, Hands of Hope began serving homeless women and children by offering day services and other resources to help get them into permanent housing. Since then, the organization has expanded to serve families and individuals in need at two facilities, one in Yuba City and one in Marysville.
With an annual budget of $150,000 and services that include showers, laundry facilities, an emergency clothing closet and mentoring resources as well as several resources coordinated with local agencies, Hands of Hope relies on fundraisers, grants and donations to help individuals in need.
Millhollin said the 12th annual Turkey Trot scheduled for this weekend is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit. In previous years, the Trot has raised close to $10,000.
Each year, dozens of participants strap on their running shoes and dress up in pilgrim hats, turkey beaks and tutus to increase the awareness of the homeless issues and success stories in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Millhollin said while they will not be giving out prizes for those that come dressed up this year, participants are still more than welcome to add a festive touch to their running attire.
According to Millhollin, this year Yuba City vice mayor Manny Cordoza will be sporting the turkey costume that has become a staple at the event each year.
In addition to the race, there will a raffle for a Poole’s Jewelry gift certificate. Participants are automatically entered in the drawing upon registration and the winner will be chosen by pulling a bib number at random.
The Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will provide a free breakfast of pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee before the race in addition to the yogurt and bottled water provided by Hands of Hope.
Registration costs $30 for adults or $15 for children 14 years of age and younger and includes a commemorative t-shirt while supplies last.
Packet pickup and race day registration are available the morning of the race in the Riverbend School Multi-Purpose room from 7:30 a.m. until 8:45 a.m.
Both the 5K and the 10K run will begin at 9 a.m. rain or shine.
“It’s a great event and so much fun,” said Millhollin. “And the weather is looking really good for this weekend!”
For more information, contact Hands of Hope at 755-3491 or visit www.yubacityturkeytrot.com.