The seventh annual Hank Sanchez Memorial Golf Tournament raised a total $26,800 on Saturday at the Peach Tree Golf & Country Club in Marysville.
Patricia Coward, a board member for the Sanchez Family Foundation and sister of Hank Sanchez, said $21,770 of the total proceeds will help complete funding for the $1,000-per-year scholarship to be awarded to a Marysville High School graduate in Sanchez’s name.
The remaining $5,030 will be donated to Marysville’s athletic department.
“With this year’s proceeds, our tournament will have donated a total of approximately $153,200 to local charities all in honor of Hank who shared a love and commitment to the Yuba-Sutter community,” Coward said. “We are extremely grateful to all our family, friends, and community businesses who came together to honor Hank.”
Coward said there were about 250 people who participated in the golf tournament and post-event dinner last weekend.
“We are extremely honored and humbled by the outpouring of support for our seventh and final Hank Sanchez Memorial Golf Tournament,” Coward said.
Sanchez Family Foundation President Penny Howsley began the event with a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.