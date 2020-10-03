Marysville resident Nelda Reams celebrated a century of life on the planet on Saturday with a surprise 100th birthday party put on in part by her daughter Shirley Barajas.
Reams, born Oct. 3, 1920, had many visitors to her home, including members of the Marysville Fire Department. She was greeted by many friends and admirers as well as friends, neighbors and well-wishers.
There were also 100 cupcakes in honor of Reams’ birthday this year.
Lelah Holmes, 88, believes the key to her friend’s longevity is being tough.
“We lived through the Great Depression and learned to accept tragedies so we’re tougher,” Holmes said. “We learned how to make the best of any situation.”
Reams came west to the Bay Area in 1940 where she later met her husband, the late Cliff Reams. Together they had two children and three grandchildren.
The two would eventually land in Marysville in the same home for the last 61 years.
Reams is the original owner of her house in East Marysville.
Not long after arriving in Yuba County, Reams became the manager of the old, Five & Dime store for 24 years, she said.
Barajas said in many ways her mom was a pioneer because she was in management at a time when women did not assume that role.
Reams said the decision to work was a simple one in her mind.
“I couldn't stay at home and babysit,” she said.
The key to a long and happy life is simple, Barajas recalled her mom always telling her.
“She feels like she had a real nutritious life,” Barajas said.
It’s a life that is still moving forward, as Reams plans to vote by mail for her 19th president on Nov. 3.