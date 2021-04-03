Easter weekend typically means warmer weather, lots of eggs, and this year masks.
It was definitely a different type of celebration as Chico & Yuba-Sutter Marketplace Manager Lynette Myers noted Saturday in between multiple scheduled Easter Egg Hunts for children 12-and-under.
Each hunt was pre-registered online and spaced out so families would not mingle with each other.
Each of the three sections had 100 eggs spread out for the kids to hunt, Myers said.
“The kids are having a blast,” she said.
As of about midday, Myers said 12 families had participated in a hunt in the south parking lot of the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace.
One family, who resides in Yuba City, had two children participating -- one of whom for the first time in a community-type setting.
Desiree Lawless’ youngest son, Tyler, 2, was out in the public for the first time hunting eggs with his older brother Dylan, 6.
Lawless said the excitement in both her children’s eyes was palpable.
She also enjoyed the new format of keeping families separated because it is not as chaotic as a more traditional community egg hunt.
“I like this,” Lawless said. “The (marketplace) always has fun events for kids and they’re always free and well organized.”
When the hunt was over, Dylan was quick to point out that he had successfully captured 72 eggs to be proclaimed the family champ.
Regardless of the winner, Lawless said it was just nice to be out in public enjoying time with family.
“They were excited to get out of the house,” she said.
Another family, who made the trip from Live Oak, hit the green grass area with three little ones ready and willing to grab some Easter eggs.
Alma Gutierrez alongside her family, America, 7, Andrea, 6, and Julian, 1, were all out hunting in their own little section.
Gutierrez said it was nice to be outdoors in a safe environment.
Myers said more COVID-friendly events will be published in the near future.
For future public events visit https://www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com.