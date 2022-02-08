Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland recently announced that it has partnered with Live Nation to bring a “diverse line-up” of concerts and entertainment options to the region for its upcoming Hard Rock Live indoor concert venue.
Officials with Hard Rock expect the new Hard Rock Live venue to open in late spring.
“The most exciting piece of the puzzle will be the opening of Hard Rock Live,” Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, previously told the Appeal. “It is a beautifully designed two-level, intimate … good sized event space that we can do clearly concerts … but we can also do charity events, and meetings, and presentations, and sort of you name it, we can fulfill it in that space. It brings another element of programming here to the region, to this area specifically, that doesn’t necessarily exist.”
Hard Rock Live will be located on the north side of the property in Wheatland, adjacent to the existing Kumi Events Center. Hard Rock said the entire site “will occupy 65,000 square feet and will feature up to 2,500 seats or 3,000 occupants for general admission.”
As a result of having the new entertainment venue, Hard Rock said the addition will be the “region’s premier music, comedy and concert destination.”
The company also would like the space to provide more than just traditional entertainment options.
“It will also serve as a multi-purpose event center with the capability to host a multitude of programs including meetings and trade shows, boxing and MMA, marketing promotions, and charity and large-scale catered events,” Hard Rock said.
During a tour of the property in November, Andrew Economon, vice president of hospitality for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, stressed that the venue would be for more than just music.
“We can do a lot more than just concerts in here. … We can drive vehicles straight into that floor,” Economon previously said. “Let’s just say we wanted to do a farm expo and we wanted to bring in John Deere tractors. We can literally drive those in the back and display them out on the floor itself. … We had to engineer the floor for it. We had to engineer doors for it. … We wanted that flexibility because regionally we have a lot of opportunities here and we have a lot of people that are trying to do events.
“So we’re able to handle expos, conventions, things like that in the space that would be non-traditional. Even if we wanted to do large social events … we can do that for 1,200 people and accommodate it very easily because of the way we’ve configured the seating.”
Jodi Goodman, president of Live Nation Northern California, said in a statement that the company would look to bring a plethora of entertainment options to the Hard Rock Live venue.
“We are very excited to form a partnership with Hard Rock Live,” Goodman said. “We look forward to booking a compelling and diverse line-up of memorable concerts and live events in the growing Northern California market.”
For more information on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland, visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.