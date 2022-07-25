Culture Club

Hard Rock’s local Culture Club celebrates Earth Day by planting over 50 water-wise plants on April 25 at Gauche Park in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Ryan Flieger

Team members at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain have been volunteering their time in a number of community related efforts. The group is known as the Culture Club, an internal volunteer organization present at all Hard Rock facilities.

In the Yuba-Sutter region, Hard Rock’s Culture Cub has been increasing its community efforts as pandemic-related precautions continue to lift. 

Tags

Recommended for you