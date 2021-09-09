The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain and its owners, the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe, presented checks for $25,000 each to the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army on Wednesday to support recovery efforts related to the Dixie fire.
“Hard Rock Sacramento has been a big supporter of the American Red Cross here in Northern California over the years,” said Nuriddin Ziyadinov, executive director of the American Red Cross Northern California Chapter, in a news release. “Thanks to this generous donation, we are able to provide a safe shelter, warm meal, and deliver hope to many who have been displaced due to devastating wildfires across our communities.”
The checks were given specifically to the American Red Cross Northern California Chapter and The Salvation Army Yuba-Sutter Corps.
“Because of this generous gift, The Salvation Army will be able to continue serving wildfire evacuees, survivors and first responders,” said Julius Murphy, an officer for The Salvation Army Yuba-Sutter Corps. “This year alone, we have responded to seven wildfires. We’ve provided nearly 29,000 meals and we are working with other nonprofits and government agencies to provide long-term recovery in the areas hit hardest by these disasters.”