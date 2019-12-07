Hard Rock International recently started a gambling literacy and education program called PlayersEdge to help players understand their own behavior, identify risks of gambling and develop positive play habits.
Paul Pellizzari, vice president of Global Social Responsibility for Hard Rock, said when it comes to the adult population, between 1-3 percent will develop a gambling problem. Gambling becomes a problem when it starts to affect the player’s life in a negative way.
“For those that are maybe experiencing risk or harm, or if they feel like they are playing too much or have overextended themselves, then we try to be that bridge to support services, so whatever state they are in, there are local treatment providers and services that we will connect them with,” Pellizzari said. “There’s also a component of voluntary self-exclusion where people can ban themselves from the casino to help regain control of behavior.”
The program was created to provide education, assistance and referrals to all gamblers, not just those struggling to control gambling habits. Even for beginners, the program has a component to teach them about the different games, how to play them, how to set a budget, how to most efficiently allocate one’s time while gambling and other safe gambling habits.
“We want gamblers to understand themselves and the game better, and for more frequent players, we want them to be able to self-monitor their own playing habits and understand risk signs,” Pellizzari said.
The idea behind the program was to ensure gamblers have a good experience, as they make up a casino’s main player base, and the most effective way of doing that is preventing problems before they happen, rather than reacting to them, he said.
“I’ve been in this space (in social responsibility) for 25 years, but I really think that businesses cannot grow or continue to be successful without having a good social responsibility program integrated into their core product,” Pellizzari said.
The program is being rolled out to all Hard Rock properties across the country. As part of it, more than 15,000 employees that frequently interact with guests at Hard Rock facilities will receive online training that explains the signs of player behavior seen on the gaming floor, how to interpret those signs and how to provide the right information when needed.
“Understand the games you want to play, make a plan, stick to it, be aware of risk signs and monitor your own play accordingly,” Pellizzari said.
For more information about the program, visit www.playersedge.org.