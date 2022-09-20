A new monthly “celebrity burger” will be featured at the Hard Rock Café Sacramento at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland. This new program is designed to recognize local personalities throughout Northern California.
For October, Marysville’s own Rodeo Hall of Famer and “King of the Cowboys,” Cotton Rosser, will be honored with a special burger.
Rosser’s impact on rodeo traditions and the sport led him to become the first-ever National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum Triple Crown winner. In 2006, Rosser received the Ben Johnson Memorial Award, an honor meant to recognize those who have gone above and beyond to raise the bar on the sport of professional rodeo. On April 18, 2015, Rosser was inducted into the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s Hall of Great Westerners for his lifetime of exceptional contributions.
The Rosser family are the owners of Cotton’s Cowboy Corral in Marysville and the Flying U Rodeo, the oldest rodeo company in the world, and the major supplier of rodeo stock in the United States. They are also neighbors to Hard Rock Sacramento.
Ray Leung, Hard Rock Sacramento’s executive chef, worked closely with the Rosser family on a burger customized to his favorite flavors. The “Cotton Burger” features a smashed 8 oz.100% all beef patty, crispy bacon, sliced avocado, topped with pepper jack cheese and a homemade Thousand Island dressing, all within a fresh brioche bun.
“We are honored to recognize such a local legend like Cotton Rosser for his contributions not only in this region, but his impact on the production and showmanship of rodeo as it grew to become a part of our entertainment culture in America,” said Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. “And he never met a burger he didn’t like, but this is his favorite.”
After one year’s time, Hard Rock plans to donate to a celebrity’s charity that sells the best.