Hard Rock Cafe Sacramento is introducing a Cotton Rosser burger, part of its new celebrity burger program. The new burger was designed in part by the Rosser family and will be featured in October.  

A new monthly “celebrity burger” will be featured at the Hard Rock Café Sacramento at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland. This new program is designed to recognize local personalities throughout Northern California. 

For October, Marysville’s own Rodeo Hall of Famer and “King of the Cowboys,” Cotton Rosser, will be honored with a special burger. 

