Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland will be holding a job fair next week for those looking for work.
The job fair will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the casino, located at 3317 Forty Mile Rd. in Wheatland.
Hard Rock said it will be holding on-site interviews during the event and hiring is planned for various open positions at the casino and hotel. A big focus of the fair, however, will be on hiring needs for the upcoming Hard Rock LIVE entertainment and event venue that is set to open in late spring.
Positions available at Hard Rock include entertainment technicians, servers, cooks, front desk employees, security, human resources, cage cashiers, Players Club employees, and dishwashers. Potential candidates can view open positions and apply on the casino’s website, www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.