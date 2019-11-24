Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain announced it has joined the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, which represents more than 500 businesses in the area.
As part of the partnership, Hard Rock will be one of the first to join the chamber’s Champion’s Circle, which is comprised of a group of individuals and businesses who have made a significant annual financial investment in support of the chamber’s initiatives, programs and projects, according to a chamber news release.
“We are so pleased with Hard Rock’s community commitment,” said Marni Sanders, CEO of the chambe. “They have made every effort to work with our community during each phase of their project, all the way down to employment and vendor opportunities.
Their philanthropic commitment to Yuba Sutter is to be commended and we are thrilled to welcome them to the chamber and to the community.”
Hard Rock President Mark Birtha will also be joining the chamber’s board of directors in December.
“The Enterprise Rancheria Tribe, our ownership, has shown long-term commitment to the area and community and we appreciate the chamber’s continuous support of the Tribe,” Birtha said in the press release.
“I am also extremely honored to be invited to join the board so that we can further our vision of collaboration that we know will benefit the entire community and region long-term.”