Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland recently celebrated one year of operation for its event venue, Hard Rock Live.
Officials said that since its opening in May 2022, the venue has brought over 126,000 people through its doors, hosted 65 concerts and three MMA cage fights. Out of these events, three were completely sold out.
Its concert lineup during the first year included a variety of artists representing 18 different music genres including Jeff Beck, Pitbull, The Offspring and Diana Ross. Comedians Ali Wong and Chris Rock were also featured performers.
According to the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, Hard Rock Live has had an economic impact on the six-county greater Sacramento region of more than $17 million in its first year of operations.
“We are so grateful for how the region has embraced our programming in our first year at Hard Rock Live,” Director of Entertainment Randy Maddocks said in a statement. “We are happy to see the tremendous impact it has had on the community since we opened the doors of Live a year ago.”
The Hard Rock Casino project was first announced in 2001 and led by the Estom Yumeka Maidu Indians of the Enterprise Rancheria. The tribe has made more than a $500 million investment to the community, which has created over 1,300 permanent jobs – about 100 of which are employed to run Hard Rock Live, officials said.
Taking all factors into account, officials said that the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento property creates an economic impact of $141 million and approximately $64 million in compensation annually.
Officials have additional development phases planned, but no date for further construction has been announced at this time. The installation of Hard Rock Live was part of the casino’s second phase of development along with the completion of a gas station, Unity Store and an office and warehouse complex.
In addition, over $2.3 million has been donated in monetary and in-kind contributions to dozens of regional charities since opening in late 2019 including American Red Cross of NorCal, Adventist Rideout Cancer Center in Marysville and the Ronald McDonald House in Sacramento.
“Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation wants to thank Hard Rock Sacramento and Enterprise Rancheria for their continued investment in the region. Year after year, we see positive, increased economic impact from these projects. Plus, we get the added benefit of an international brand that has become an incredible partner,” Economic Development Corporation CEO Brynda Stranix said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing what’s next, we’re certain it will rock.”