Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is organizing a vendor information session to be this Wednesday.
The information session will allow vendors and service providers to meet with various Hard Rock team members to learn about what types of goods or services that will be used throughout the facility once it opens this fall.
“Each operation will be able to let you know if the attendees’ product or service can be utilized in their respective area,” said Karen Roush, director of purchasing for the local Hard Rock. “Some vendors may work in several areas. If a company can be used either now or in the future, we will supply them with or provide them with a paper vendor information packet to complete and send ack to a designated email address. The completed information is then submitted to the Gaming Commission for their review vendor licensing decision.”
The event is planned for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center – 858 I Street, Marysville.