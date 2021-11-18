Surrounded by various area officials, representatives from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland and the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe held an opening ceremony Thursday for the property’s latest addition, Rocktane Gas & Smoke.
This 24/7 gas station has been billed as more than just a place to pick up cigarettes or fill up your tank, it’s also one of the only facilities in the region that can serve the community in the event of a catastrophic power failure or any other major disaster.
“The tribe made the commitment to put in a generator and uninterrupted power system,” Andrew Economon, vice president of hospitality for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, previously told the Appeal. “So, this will be the only gas station in the region even in a power outage. … They (the tribe) said we want to make sure we’re supplying the community if we need to.”
And being an asset to the community was once again stressed during the opening ceremony on Thursday.
“It really truly is about unity. It’s about all of us and how we can work together to make this planet and this community a better place for all of us to live and play and work and do everything that we do together,” said Glenda Nelson, chairwoman of the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe, during Thursday’s event. “We just consider it an honor that we can bring things like this to this community and to all of the people that are going to be using it.”
Nelson also emphasized how both the new gas station and the upcoming Hard Rock Live venue will be vital assets for the region.
District 4 Supervisor Gary Bradford on Thursday praised Hard Rock and Enterprise Rancheria for what they have done for the community.
“These investments bring jobs and visitors to Yuba County and they create investments, public safety and infrastructure,” said Bradford. “In addition, Hard Rock and Enterprise Rancheria give back to our community through their support of our local nonprofits. I’m proud of the partnership that we have between Yuba County, Hard Rock, Enterprise Rancheria. I look forward to many years of exciting things to come.”
Brynda Stranix, president and CEO of the Yuba Sutter Economic Development District, discussed how the new additions at Hard Rock will bring jobs and new economic opportunities to the region.
“We’re looking at 16 new jobs here today. That’s pretty incredible. About $700,000 a year in annual payroll,” said Stranix. “When you look at the economic impact, just from the payroll alone, it escalates to a million dollars. This huge investment that the tribe, that Hard Rock is making here, is truly making a difference. Those 16 jobs will also create another four indirect jobs as well. So it just keeps this momentum rolling.”