Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will officially open its doors on Oct. 30, representatives announced Friday.
“We’ve been looking forward to opening our doors since we broke ground in July 2018,” said Mark Birtha, president of the local Hard Rock being built in Yuba County, in a prepared statement.
“Hard Rock is passionate about providing world-class service in amazingly designed venues to create authentic experiences that rock. We’re excited for our guests to experience all of that and many more surprises here in Northern California. This milestone has been made possible through our relationships with local businesses and contractors, the dedication of 1,300 team members, and the vision, commitment and hard work of the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe.”
Birtha and his team plan to kick off the occasion with a ceremonial “guitar smash.” The company said the tradition will be carried out by a variety of partners, executives and maybe even celebrities.
Following that, Hard Rock will host a grand opening concert on Nov. 2 with Def Leppard, Don Felder and Last in Line at the Toyota Amphitheatre, located next door to the new casino and hotel.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will feature a large gaming facility with more than 1,800 slot machines and table game positions, along with an outdoor pool and deck area, large meeting space venue and 170 hotel rooms and suites. Bars and restaurants inside the facility will include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, Fresh Harvest Buffet, Song Asian and Youyu Noodle Bar, and the 24/7 Constant Grind.
For more information, go to www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com or call 1-833-337-3473.