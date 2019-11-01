Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain has officially been open for just over two days now and members of the Hard Rock team said things are going really well.
“We had more than 10,000 people visit the facility within the first day of the opening,” said Mark Birtha, president of the local Hard Rock facility. “With grand opening ceremonies gearing up we expect a lot more people. It should be a good week.”
Hard Rock team members said there were lucky slot jackpot winners of $20,000 and $36,000 within a few hours of opening.
According to Birtha, the hotel is sold out through the opening weekend and more than 13,000 tickets have already been sold for the grand opening concert featuring Def Def Leppard, Don Felder and Last in Line scheduled at for
7 p.m. tonight at the Toyota Amphitheater, located at 2677 Forty Mile Road in Wheatland.
“Felder wrote the Eagles song Hotel California so we thought that was very fitting for the event,” said Birtha. “And we have a big surprise planned for the end of the show.”
Birtha said only tier two and lawn tickets were still available as of Friday afternoon and he expects a close to sold-out show.
While a shuttle service to the amphitheater will only be available to VIPs and guests of the hotel for this show, Birtha said Hard Rock is looking to expand the service in the future.
According to Birtha, the Hard Rock facility was able to open every area of the building, including the six restaurants, the gaming facility that includes 1,587 slot machine and 57 table games, the event center and several locations for memorabilia around the building as soon as doors opened to the public on Wednesday.
“People have been blown away by our marquee of a 35-foot guitar outside,” said Birtha. “Hundreds of people have been taking pictures in front of it with the live videos and music playing. It’s a great selfie spot.”
According to Birtha, other popular spots have been the exploding guitar light and art feature that can be seen when visitors walk in and the Eddie Van Halen motorcycle.
Birtha said the newly constructed $440 million facility has also stayed on budget during the 15- month building process.
“We met initial expectations and we are very happy and fortunate for that,” said Birtha. “There have been no real surprises so far.”
Birtha said the festivities will continue into the weeks ahead, with a million dollars in cash up for grabs, $100,000 in cash prizes and a car giveaway.