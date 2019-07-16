Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is looking for local vendors to provide different types of goods and services that will be used throughout the facility once it opens this fall.
Yuba-Sutter vendors will have an opportunity to learn about what the company is looking for during a vendor information session planned for Aug. 14.
“We’ve planned for purchasing and many of our operational leaders to discuss how we can work together,” said Karen Roush, director of purchasing for the local Hard Rock. “Purchasing will do a presentation and provide information and guidance on how to become a vendor for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain property.”
Roush said the company is looking for a wide range of vendors and services, aside from construction.
Those that attend the information session can expect to meet with various team members throughout the organization. Hard Rock team members will be there to explain what types of vendors are needed on an ongoing basis, she said.
“Each operation will be able to let you know if the attendees’ product or service can be utilized in their respective area,” Roush said. “Some vendors may work in several areas. If a company can be used either now or in the future, we will supply them with or provide them with a paper vendor information packet to complete and send back to a designated email address. The completed information is then submitted to the Gaming Commission for their review vendor licensing decision.”
The vendor information session on Aug. 14 will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center – 858 I Street, Marysville.
“An RSVP is not required but a link will be provided on Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain social media platforms, as well as Yuba-Sutter Chamber and EDC (Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation) social media platforms for vendors to utilize,” Roush said.