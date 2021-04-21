A draft tribal environmental impact report (TEIR) has been completed regarding a proposed plan to expand Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. The expansion would include adding an indoor live music venue and expanding the back of house warehouse and office space.
The Estom Yumeka Maidu Tribe of the Enterprise Rancheria owns and operates Hard Rock located at 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. Analytical Enterprises Services completed the Draft TEIR for Enterprise Rancheria on March 10. Public comments on the report will be accepted until April 26.
Hard Rock opened in October 2019 and currently includes approximately 1,600 gaming devices, table games, five dining locations, a 170-room hotel and other entertainment amenities.
The proposed project includes the construction of an approximately 75,000-square-foot indoor live music amphitheater that will include up to 3,000 seats.
“The proposed live music amphitheater (live music venue) will be used for entertainment on a regular basis and not just for special events,” it was stated in the report.
In addition, Hard Rock’s back of house (BOH) space will be expanded by approximately 20,000 sf, for a total of up to 95,000 sf of new building space at the northeast (back) side of the existing facility.
“The new BOH area would be used for expanded offices, warehouse facilities, and to house the Tribal Gaming Agency offices which are currently located in a modular unit on the project site,” it was stated in the report.
According to the report, the height of the proposed facilities will be generally consistent with existing buildings along with the architectural style of existing facilities. Water supply and wastewater treatment will be provided by the tribe’s existing on-site systems.
The Draft TEIR included a section on potentially significant impacts of the construction of the proposed project and the project itself along with possible mitigation measures. Some of those impacts included:
-The project would add sources of lighting and glare that could affect off-reservation day or nighttime views. Mitigation measures include limiting construction from between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and permanent exterior lighting for the project would be the same as exterior lighting at the existing facility.
-The project’s impact on air quality. Mitigation measures include using construction equipment powered by engines approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Vehicle Emission and Fuel Standards Program. In addition, exposed soil will be sprayed with water daily as needed.
“Dust emissions shall be minimized during transport of fill material or soil by wetting down loads, ensuring adequate freeboard on trucks, and/or covering loads,” it was stated in the report.
Dirt, gravel and debris piles will also be covered during construction to reduce dust.
-The project could have a substantial impact on the habitat of the giant garter snake. Mitigation measures include avoiding construction activities within the identified habitat for giant garter snakes. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service guidelines for giant garter snake avoidance and minimization will be followed, according to the report.
“Construction personnel shall participate in a USFWS approved worker environmental awareness program,” it was stated in the report. “Under this program, workers shall be informed about the presence of giant garter snakes and habitat associated with the species and that unlawful take of the animal or destruction of its habitat is a violation of the (Endangered Species) Act.”
-Project could result in substantial off-reservation soil erosion or loss of top soil. Mitigation measures include complying with the terms of the EPA’s Stormwater General National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for construction activities prior to and during construction. A Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan will be prepared and implemented, which will identify pollutant sources.
-The project could create a danger by transporting hazardous materials. Mitigation measures include storing hazardous materials in covered containers and protected from rainfall, runoff, vandalism and accidental release into the environment.
“All stored fuels and solvents shall be contained in an area of impervious surface with containment capacity equal to the volume of materials stored,” it was stated in the report.
-The project could expose off-reservation people or structures to risk of wildland fires. Mitigation measures include refueling done with only approved pumps, catch-pans placed under equipment to catch spills, disconnected hoses placed in containers, vehicles shut down during fueling, no smoking, open flames or welding in the refueling area, along with other measures.
-The project would expose off-reservation persons to louder noise levels. Mitigation measures include limiting construction within a half-mile of existing noise sensitive uses to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Engine-powered construction equipment will be fitted with mufflers.
“During the use of engine-powered construction equipment located within a 1,000 feet of sensitive receptors (the home across Forty Mile Rd from the project site), the construction site should be shielded from those sensitive receptors by temporary barriers blocking line of sight between the source and receiver,” it was stated in the report.
-The project would increase off-reservation traffic. Mitigation measures include intersection improvements at Forty Mile Road at NB Highway 65 ramps, McGowan Parkway at NB Highway 70 ramps, Highway 65 at Main Street, and Highway 65 at South Beale Road.
Construction is expected to last approximately one year and would involve earthwork, placement of concrete foundations, steel and wood structural framing, electrical and mechanical work, building finishing and paving.
According to the report, the expansion would generate approximately 45 new jobs, for a total of approximately 1,150 resort employees. The report analyzed potential alternatives to the proposed project but found the only alternative would be to leave the resort as is.
The next step is for comments on the Draft TEIR to be reviewed and addressed in the Final TEIR. To view the Draft TEIR, visit www.enterpriseteir.com. A copy of the Final TEIR will also be available at that website. To make comments, either mail them to Enterprise Rancheria c/o Analytical Environmental Services, 1801 7th St., Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95811, or email admin@enterpriseteir.com.