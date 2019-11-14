It’s been two weeks since Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain opened its doors. The facility has seen steady crowds since and is working to refine its operations to accommodate the expected crowds over the holidays to come.
“We had more than 55,000 people visit the property opening weekend. It was an exciting weekend filled with great entertainment, food and gaming highlighted by a close-to-sold out performance by Def Leppard,” said Mark Birtha, president of the local Hard Rock located on Forty Mile Road in Yuba County.
“We continue to see strong volumes each day since opening and had a tremendous Veterans Day celebration with over 1,600 free buffets for active military and veterans, and more than 7,000 people came to the property and participated in our day of recognition.”
With the holidays not far away, the casino’s Kumi Event Center and Ballroom has received a significant amount of interest from organizations and individuals interested in scheduling holiday parties, he said, and all of the facility’s restaurants have remained busy.
“The venues have been so busy we recently introduced longer hours of operation and late night menus in a number of our outlets to accommodate the demand,” Birtha said.
Most of Hard Rock’s guests have been from within the region, he said, but his team has met people from as far away as St. Louis and others from surrounding states.
“We are looking into both our shuttle program and working with the regional transit authority to provide transportation,” he said. “We also have a number of preferred bus programs in place to pick up people from Rocklin and Roseville to Elk Grove and Sacramento, as well as the Bay Area.”
Birtha said there haven’t been any big incidents at the facility since opening. Some people reported that roads were heavily congested following the grand opening concert at Toyota Amphitheatre on Nov. 2. Hard Rock is working on plans with the county, Caltrans and Live Nation to figure out how to prevent similar traffic gridlocks during upcoming events.
“The amphitheater and Hard Rock are partners, and we want to grow the number of shows out here next summer, as well as the ease of traffic and circulation in the area before, during and after each show,” Birtha said. “We are also looking at shuttle programs between the venues on show nights.”
Hard Rock opened its doors on Oct. 30 and has employed 1,300 people – 70 percent from the Yuba-Sutter area.
Birtha said the facility’s most notable upcoming events include a Vietnamese concert on Thanksgiving, a $100,000 cash giveaway on Nov. 24, a Mercedes Benz giveaway on Nov. 30, and a New Year’s Eve party, which will be open to the public.
“We are excited to be the newest neighbor in the area and are continuing to build relationships with local vendors, Beale Air Force Base, and the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce,” Birtha said.