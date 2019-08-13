Those looking to be the first to stay at the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain can reserve a room starting this week.
The hotel and casino is to open this fall and will begin taking rooms reservation starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The hotel property features 170 luxury rooms, including 31 suites and pool terrace rooms.
“We are excited for our guests to begin making resort reservations to what will become Northern California’s premier gaming, dining, and hospitality destination.
This announcement brings us one step closer to officially opening our doors this fall,” said Mark Birtha, president of the local Hard Rock, in a press release.
“The Hard Rock brand provides an experience that is unlike any other and was recently ranked number one in hotel guest satisfaction by J.D. Power in the Upper Upscale category.
We can’t wait to welcome guests to our newest location to enjoy our world-renowned hospitality.”
The casino will have more than 1,800 slot machine and table games. The rest of the property includes an outdoor pool and deck area, a large meeting space venue, a fitness center and bars and restaurants, which include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, and Fresh Harvest.
Once the reservation system goes live on Thursday, people can book rooms by calling 1-833-337-3473 or by visiting www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is located at 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland.