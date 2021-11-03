Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland will hold a job fair today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
With incentives like a $2,000 hiring bonus for cooks, on-site interviews and hiring are planned for roles that include cooks, food servers, bartenders, baristas and janitorial positions. According to a release from Hard Rock, other positions may be eligible for a hiring bonus as well.
The job fair will be held in the Liani Ballroom at the casino at 3317 Forty Mile Road in Wheatland.
For more information, visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.