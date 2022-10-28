As part of the annual “PINKTOBER” campaign, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland and the Enterprise Rancheria tribe recently donated $100,000 to the Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Cancer Center in Marysville.

Throughout the month, Hard Rock has been participating in its annual campaign through fundraising efforts supporting the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the charitable arm of Hard Rock, with proceeds benefiting the Marysville cancer center.

