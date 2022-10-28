As part of the annual “PINKTOBER” campaign, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland and the Enterprise Rancheria tribe recently donated $100,000 to the Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Cancer Center in Marysville.
Throughout the month, Hard Rock has been participating in its annual campaign through fundraising efforts supporting the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the charitable arm of Hard Rock, with proceeds benefiting the Marysville cancer center.
In 2021, Hard Rock and the Enterprise Community Fund made a joint donation of $50,000 to Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, which provides financial assistance to women in the Yuba-Sutter area who are battling female forms of cancer such as breast, ovarian, cervical, uterine or endometrial cancer.
“Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is committed to supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we are honored this year to be partnering with Adventist Health and Rideout Cancer Center here in our region,” Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to bring our guests and community members together through our various PINKTOBER fundraising events to deliver a unifying message of strength, hope and awareness for those affected by this disease.”
On Oct. 21, the hotel and casino hosted its PINKTOBER gala fundraising event inside the Kumi Event Center. The night included “fine dining, auctions, and live entertainment” with comedian and a finalist from “America’s Got Talent,” Gina Brillon, organizers said.
“The Hard Rock Heals Foundation provides grants and assistance to individuals whose goal is to heal through the power of music,” according to Hard Rock officials. “Partnerships with like-minded, music-centric organizations allow Hard Rock Heals Foundation the opportunity to improve lives and promote wellness.”