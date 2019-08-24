A number of businesses within the Yuba-Sutter region attended last week’s vendor information session with the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.
Hard Rock Director of Purchasing Karen Roush said about half of the 100 businesses represented were local companies. The types of businesses included food and beverage dealers, florists, local artists and photographers, locksmiths, a local auto center and an industrial supplier.
Local Spicery, located in historic Chinatown in downtown Marysville, is one of the food and beverage vendors who will be doing business with Hard Rock beginning this fall.
Nicholas Davoren, who owns Local Spicery with his wife, Evelyn Wood, said Hard Rock reached out to them a while ago.
He said as of two weeks ago, the Local Spicery has been certified to do business with Hard Rock.
Davoren said the certification process may appear daunting at times, but it’s a lot easier than it appears.
“All you have to do is explain who you are and they reach out if they want to do business,” Davoren said. “Hard Rock is a game-changer both in the short and long term.”
Davoren feels Hard Rock executives are committed to the community and likes the feel of where the Local Spicery is situated.
“The corporate chef reached out to (us), walked through and went on a tour (of the spicery),” Davoren said.
Davoren said he is currently working on several spice blends which will be sold at Hard Rock.
“Hard Rock has been amazing for the community,” he said.
Lindsey Montgomery, general manager of the Fastenal industrial and manufacturing supplier in Olivehurst, said she attended the vendor fair last week and learned plenty about the process.
“The vendor fair was a great opportunity for the facility to meet with the local vendors,” Montgomery wrote in an email. “This (meeting) was not only about seeing what local vendors can offer to Hard Rock, but a chance for vendors to see what the hotel and casino would be sharing with the local community.”
While declining to mention the specifics of the future work relationship with Hard Rock, Montgomery said the company is “very excited” to be working with the casino and personally has enjoyed watching the progress as it is being built from the ground up.
Fastenal sells a wide range of products from lighting to plumbing supplies to fleet and automotive and HVAC and refrigeration, among other things.
Other businesses Hard Rock is working with right now are Yuba Safe and Lock, Wheeler Auto Center, and BFS printing, Roush said.
Roush said requests from Hard Rock will continue to be sent out to the businesses that provide the best availability, price and product for the casino.