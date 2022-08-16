Hard Rock wraps up first tattoo expo

Beauty is pain, as the French would say, and those who delve into the art of body modification may closely relate to this old phrase. The art of tattooing originated over 5,000 years ago, making it one of the oldest art forms in the world.
The practice emerged independently in many societies without prior communication or exposure to one another. This phenomenon has puzzled researchers but stands as a testament to the depth of human expression and an innate desire to communicate visually with one another.
Historically, tattoos tended to designate status, pride, lineage, or occupation. Nowadays, the reasoning behind tattoos have become so diverse it is near impossible to classify from an anthropological standpoint.
Just as different tribes and civilizations have worked to cultivate their own unique forms, modern tattoo artists tend to specialize and work independently from one another. Groups usually form based on location, personality, and style. Learning the art typically starts with an apprenticeship which is largely based on the relationship developed between a student and “master.”
“A lot of it comes down to who you vibe with and who you can trust,” said Chase Elsberry, a tattoo artist from Fat Cat Tattoo in Carmichael. “If i’m going to spend my time training someone, I also run the risk of them running off once they feel they know enough and competing against me in the future.’’
Elsberry was one of many tattoo artists in attendance at the Tattoo Expo held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland over the weekend. The event, hosted by the Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor in Marysville, lasted three full days and featured over 100 different artists. A good handful were from local shops such as Artistic Temple Social Club, Righteous Ink and To the Grave Tattoo. Others were from Hollywood, Fresno, Sacramento, Fairfield, Chico, Redding, and even Dallas.
This unique event was the first of its kind to be held at Hard Rock Sacramento, and the first of its size and caliber for the Yuba-Sutter area. Rodney Herrera, owner of Elegant Arts, organized the convention after a smaller test run he hosted at his shop back in April.
“I wanted to do something to unify the artists in our area and give our community more access and exposure to this art form,” said Herrera. “Conventions are a place for artists to network and it brings a bunch of different talent all in one place. It’s cool to be the first, and I hope more things like this keep happening locally.”
At the expo
The smell of surgical soap and rubbing alcohol filled the ballroom at Hard Rock, also known as the Kumi Event Center, as guests made their way in to browse or meet up for a scheduled appointment. Light buzzing could be heard in every direction, mingled with music coming from individual booths and over the speakers.
People moseyed along, grooving to the jams as they perused the extensive portfolios laid out on each table. One lap around the room could garner a couple pockets full of colorful business cards, stickers, and promotional candy.
A bar at the far left end supplied an assortment of snacks and drinks while Stoney Meagher, the event’s MC, gave announcements and updates from the podium at the right.
Each day, starting at 7 p.m., a round of tattoo competitions was held in various categories. This event was quite popular for both the artists and their “canvases” who lined up at the podium for a chance to win a plaque and future bragging rights. Five local judges from different artistic backgrounds took turns examining each piece and giving it a score between zero and 20. Ranking each entry was no easy feat, and there were times when choosing a winner seemed near impossible.
Louie Lethridge, a renowned muralist from Marysville, was among the panel of judges. For Lethridge, the scoring ultimately came down to detail, shading, and depth.
“As an artist, I’m looking at technique and their ability to sculpt the form and really make things pop,” said Lethridge. “It’s the attention to detail, specifically the use of black, that separates art from fine art, and that’s just my personal preference.”
Herrera also took a turn judging, focusing on how each piece fit the given genre and the durability of the work.
“Tattoo art is different from fine art,” explained Herrera. “Some things can look beautiful in the moment but won’t hold up over time. There should also be a balance between color, skin tone, and line work.”
Notable artists that emerged from these competitions were Billy Sutter from Blessed Ink in Redding, Pyro’ and Sinai of Eleven Mag Tattoo in Brentwood, and April Arends from DV8 Tattoo & Piercing in Roseville.
Sutter took home Best of Day and Splash of Color top honors on Friday for a life-like thigh tattoo of Blue, the raptor from “Jurassic Park.” On Saturday, he won Best Leg for another realistic thigh portrait of a cougar and owl. Pyro and Sinai double teamed a she-devil calf piece winning both Best of Day and Neo Traditional on Saturday. Sunday wrapped up the competitions with several awards going to Herrera himself for his mastery of Japanese style and steadfast color, while Best of Show went to Arends for her fantasy inspired work full of intricate detail and fine lining.
Event staff estimated that around 2,000 people were in attendance with the heaviest crowds coming in on Saturday. Those who weren’t interested in getting tattooed still had a good time exploring the vast display of art styles, paintings, and merchandise.
These gatherings, like those initiated by Herrera, have helped encourage camaraderie and mutual support among artists. Senior artists at the event commented on the positive shift in the mentality of tattooers that has taken place over the past couple decades. What was once a very competitive, niche, and hostile industry has now become an open market full of opportunity and growth.
“I can nerd out now and share my skills with other artists and get tips,” said Elsberry excitedly. “There’s room at the table for everyone.”
Whether the expo will become an annual event at the Hard Rock, or elsewhere, is still up for debate. To stay updated on the ongoings of Herrera and Elegant Arts, frequent the shop’s page on Instagram or Facebook. To see more photos of the event visit www.stoneysphotography.net/TATTOO/n-MNMsWH/.
Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor is located at 718 10th St. in Marysville.